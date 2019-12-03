Dec 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc’s unsolicited bid for Hudson’s Bay Co is not “superior” to an agreed upon deal with a consortium led by its executive chairman, the Canadian retailer’s special committee said on Monday.

Catalyst, which already owns about 17.5% of the company, last week made a competing bid of C$11 per share for the Saks Fifth Avenue owner, challenging the C$10.30 per share offer of the group led by executive chairman Richard Baker.

The special committee said it continued to recommend that minority shareholders vote for the special resolution approving the offer from the consortium.

Catalyst did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Monday. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)