CORRECTED-Hudson's Bay shareholder group offers to take retailer private for C$1.74 bln

(Corrects to say deal is valued at C$1.5 billion, not $1.5 billion, in paragraph 3)

June 10 (Reuters) - A group of shareholders, including Hudson’s Bay Co’s Executive Chairman Richard Baker, on Monday offered to take the Canadian retailer private in a C$1.74 billion cash deal.

Under the terms of the deal, Hudson’s Bay shareholders will receive C$9.45 per share, representing a premium of 48% to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

Separately, the company said that it would sell its stake in its real estate joint venture in Germany to Signa Retail Holdings in a deal valued at C$1.5 billion. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)