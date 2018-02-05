FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 5, 2018 / 5:13 PM / in an hour

Hudson's Bay names CVS Health executive as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Saks Fifth Avenue-owner Hudson’s Bay Co on Monday appointed Helena Foulkes as its chief executive officer, replacing Richard Baker, effective Feb. 19.

Foulkes joins the Canadian department store company from CVS Health Corp, where she was executive vice president of CVS Health and president of CVS Pharmacy.

Baker had been interim CEO at HBC since late last year when Gerald Storch abruptly stepped down from the post, amidst the retailer’s strategic review and attempts to turn around sales. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.