Hudson's Bay Co reports wider quarterly loss

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co reported a wider second-quarter loss on Thursday, hurt by several shuttered stores and declining sales at its namesake brand.

The company’s net loss from continuing operations widened to C$462 million, or C$2.51 per share in the quarter ended Aug. 3, from C$104 million, or 58 Canadian cents a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to C$1.85 billion from C$1.86 billion.