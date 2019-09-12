Company News
September 12, 2019 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hudson's Bay Co reports wider quarterly loss

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co reported a wider second-quarter loss on Thursday, hurt by several shuttered stores and declining sales at its namesake brand.

The company’s net loss from continuing operations widened to C$462 million, or C$2.51 per share in the quarter ended Aug. 3, from C$104 million, or 58 Canadian cents a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to C$1.85 billion from C$1.86 billion.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

