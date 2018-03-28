FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 28, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Hudson's Bay posts first profit in eight quarters but misses expectations

Nichola Saminather

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 28 (Reuters) - Canadian department store Hudson’s Bay Co on Wednesday posted its first profit in eight quarters, but missed expectations as comparable sales and margins declined in some divisions.

The owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer said it had net income of C$84 million ($65.23 million) in the fourth quarter, which ended Feb. 3, compared with a net loss of C$152 million a year earlier.

Adjusted net income excluding one-time items, was C$20 million, compared with analyst expectations of C$120.18 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.2877 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Nichola Saminather Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.