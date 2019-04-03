Hudson's Bay posts quarterly loss on restructuring charges

April 3 (Reuters) - Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Co reported a C$226 million ($169.91 million) loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, hurt by a restructuring charge. The Canadian company, which also owns Lord & Taylor stores, said it lost 95 Canadian cents per share in the quarter, compared with a profit of C$180 million, or 84 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company took a restructuring charge of C$194 million in the quarter.