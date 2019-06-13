Market News
Hudson's Bay revenue falls 3% on fewer stores, lower sales at Lord & Taylor

June 13 (Reuters) - Canadian department store operator Hudson’s Bay Co on Thursday reported a 3.3% fall in first-quarter revenue on fewer stores and lower sales in its Lord & Taylor unit.

The owner of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor retail chains said earlier this week it was evaluating an offer from Executive Chairman Richard Baker and other shareholders to take the company private for C$1.74 billion ($1.3 billion) in cash.

Total revenue fell to C$2.12 billion ($1.59 billion) from C$2.19 billion, a year earlier.

