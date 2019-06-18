June 18 (Reuters) - Activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC said on Tuesday that a C$1.74 billion ($1.30 billion) go-private proposal for Hudson’s Bay Co from the company’s chairman and other shareholders was “woefully inadequate”.

The shareholder called on the Canadian department store operator to explore strategic alternatives and hire an independent investment bank to evaluate the value of Hudson’s Bay’s real estate and retail banners. ($1 = 1.3412 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)