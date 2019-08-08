Market News
August 8, 2019 / 2:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Investor Litt calls for removal of Hudson's Bay chairman

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Jonathan Litt on Thursday called for the removal of Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay Co Chairman Richard Baker from the board.

Litt said the chairman-led shareholder group’s C$1.74 billion bid for the company was “woefully inadequate” and that he would urge Hudson’s Bay to immediately undertake a plan to monetize its real estate and distribute proceeds to shareholders if the offer was unsuccessful. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

