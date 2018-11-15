Hugo Boss seeks sales boost from speed, online, Asia

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss set a new target on Thursday to grow annual sales by between 5 percent and 7 percent as it seeks to react faster to trends, hoping to quadruple the size of its own online business by 2022.

Known for its smart men’s suits, Hugo Boss has been introducing more casual and sportswear styles to appeal to a younger audience and investing heavily in its online offer.

Ahead of an investor day on Thursday it said it sees big growth potential for its Hugo brand, which is focused on casual styles, and for the group in Asia, which should account for about 20 percent of sales by 2022 from around 15 percent now. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)