2 days ago
Hugo Boss reports return to form after restructuring
August 2, 2017 / 5:26 AM / 2 days ago

Hugo Boss reports return to form after restructuring

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales and net profit on Wednesday after a restructuring plan to close stores and cut prices bore fruit and demand picked up in China.

Sales rose 2 percent to 636 million euros ($752.07 million), while net profit jumped fivefold to 57.6 million euros, beating average analyst forecasts for 619 million euros and 53 million euros respectively.

The company, known for its smart men's suits, confirmed its outlook for stable sales for the full-year and an low double-digit percentage increase in net income, but trimmed its capital expenditure target to between 130 and 150 million euros from a previous range of 150 to 170 million euros. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Edward Taylor)

