FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 2, 2018 / 5:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Demand in Europe and Asia boost Hugo Boss sales in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss posted a 6 percent rise in currency-adjusted sales in the second quarter, lifted by demand in Europe and Asia as rival high-end brands report resilient sustained appetite from Chinese shoppers.

The company said revenues for the April to June period came in at 653 million euros ($760.55 million), picking up slightly from a quarter earlier and beating the averaged analyst forecasts of 645 million euros in an Inquiry Financial poll.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items was down 1 percent from a year ago to 106 million euros, just below average analyst forecasts for 107 million euros.

Hugo Boss said it was on track to meet its full year goals.

$1 = 0.8586 euros Reporting by Vicki Bryan and Sarah White; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.