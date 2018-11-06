Apparel & Accessories
Hugo Boss expects strong year end after weather dents profits

BERLIN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss expects a significant improvement in sales and earnings in the fourth quarter after higher markdowns to shift unsold stock in an unseasonally long summer dented profits in the last three months.

Third-quarter sales were flat at 710 million euros ($810 million), while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items fell 12 percent to 126 million, both missing average analyst forecasts.

However, Hugo Boss said a positive business development in October underlined its expectation for a recovery in the fourth quarter, traditionally its strongest in terms of sales, and it reiterated its full-year sales and earnings forecast. ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

