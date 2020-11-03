Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Consumer Goods and Retail

Hugo Boss reports return to profit even as sales sag

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss said it was focused on driving the global recovery of its business amid continuing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic as it reported a return to profitability in the third quarter.

Hugo Boss reported quarterly revenue fell 24% to 533 million euros ($621 million), missing an average analyst forecast for 553 million, while its operating profit of 15 million euros was slightly ahead of consensus for 13 million.

$1 = 0.8579 euros Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up