Apparel & Accessories
January 22, 2019 / 6:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hugo Boss sales accelerate in key Christmas quarter

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss reported a 6-percent increase in currency-adjusted sales in the fourth-quarter, helped by strong growth in China, Britain and France and as well as its online business.

Hugo Boss said on Tuesday sales grew to 783 million euros ($889 million) in the fourth-quarter, beating average analyst forecasts for 762 million euros, according to Refinitiv data.

The company said it expected full-year earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items roughly on the prior year level. It publishes full results on March 7. ($1 = 0.8809 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

