Hugo Boss sales helped by rebound in China and Americas

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss reported that first-quarter sales rose by a currency-adjusted 5 percent, powered by strong growth in China and the Americas, while operating profit increased slightly, allowing it to confirm its 2018 outlook.

Boss reported sales of 650 million euros ($780 million), just shy of average analysts forecasts for 654 million, with a currency-adjusted rise of 12 percent in Asia/Pacific and 7 percent in the Americas.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items ticked up to 99 million, ahead of average analyst forecasts for 97 million. ($1 = 0.8335 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Tom Sims)