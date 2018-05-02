FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Apparel & Accessories
May 2, 2018 / 5:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hugo Boss sales helped by rebound in China and Americas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss reported that first-quarter sales rose by a currency-adjusted 5 percent, powered by strong growth in China and the Americas, while operating profit increased slightly, allowing it to confirm its 2018 outlook.

Boss reported sales of 650 million euros ($780 million), just shy of average analysts forecasts for 654 million, with a currency-adjusted rise of 12 percent in Asia/Pacific and 7 percent in the Americas.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before special items ticked up to 99 million, ahead of average analyst forecasts for 97 million. ($1 = 0.8335 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.