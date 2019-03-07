Hugo Boss sees profits up faster than sales in 2019

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss said it expected its operating profit to rise faster than sales in 2019, predicting strong momentum in its online business and Asia.

Known for its smart men’s suits, Hugo Boss has introduced more casual and sportswear styles to appeal to a younger audience and invested heavily in its online offer after a bid to go upmarket backfired a few years ago.

The company said it expected a high single-digit percentage increase in operating profit for 2019 and a mid single-digit percentage rise in currency-adjusted sales.