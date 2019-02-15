Huiyuan Juice leaves sour taste

* Loans: Lenders brace for default after missed CB repayment

By Apple Lam

HONG KONG, Feb 15 (LPC) - Nearly a year after convincing lenders to waive covenant breaches, China Huiyuan Juice Group is once again sounding the alarm over loans to China’s private sector with its failure to repay a HK$1bn (US$128m) convertible bond that came due last month.

Non-payment of the privately placed CB should trigger a cross-default on Huiyuan Juice’s US$200m 6.5% senior notes due 2020 as well as a €180m (US$204m) three-year facility signed in March 2017. The first loan instalment of €60m is due in late March.

Lenders are braced for the worst after the company said on February 1 it planned to hire legal and financial advisers as it explores ways to fund its repayment obligations. Five board members, including representatives of the CB investor and major shareholder SAIF Partners, and the company’s CEO have stepped down this year.

“We expect our credit committee to be stricter than usual in approving future applications for other Chinese POEs if Huiyuan Juice misses the first payment,” said one banker in Hong Kong.

The mood among lenders is sombre after a spate of defaults and corporate governance issues relating to Chinese POEs in recent months.

Orange juice maker Summi (Group) Holdings, another POE, is in discussions with banks after failing to meet a November 5 deadline for mandatory prepayment of a US$80m three-year loan signed in August 2016. The company’s net profit for the year ended June 30 2018 plunged 83% to Rmb11.56m (US$1.71m) from a year earlier.

Last month, Shenzhen-listed Kangde Xin Composite Material Group, a privately owned manufacturer of high-polymer materials, defaulted on short-term bonds totalling Rmb1.5bn. The company’s debut US$200m three-year loan launched last May was cancelled late last year following a suspension in trading in Kangde’s shares from early June.

“Some Taiwanese, Korean and other small banks will prefer SOEs [rather than POEs] but it’s partly because they have a small book. Bigger banks will continue to be selective and only look at large Chinese POEs that are leaders in their industries and have good financials and growth prospects,” said another banker at a Chinese lender in Hong Kong.

SOURED SENTIMENT

That approach has not always guaranteed safety. China Huishan Dairy Holdings, once the country’s largest integrated dairy farm, and China Hongqiao Group, the world’s largest aluminium producer, have both given lenders a rocky ride.

Provisional liquidators have been appointed for Huishan Dairy, which failed to repay loans. Hongqiao Group was the target of short sellers in early 2017 and was late to issue some financial statements and news of changes in auditors. It subsequently introduced state-owned Citic Group as a strategic investor in November that year and successfully raised US$450m from a 363-day offshore bond last April.

Meanwhile, there seems to be no respite for the lenders to Huiyuan Juice. Eleven months after it disclosed previously unreported intercompany loans, Huiyuan Juice’s struggles continue. Last July it sought another waiver asking for an extension until the end of November to publish its 2017 annual results and resume trading in its shares, after failing to meet an earlier June 29 deadline. The stock is still suspended and the 2017 results are still not published.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) was the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner of the €180m term loan, which attracted BoC Macau branch, China Minsheng Banking Corp, Chiyu Banking Corp and Nanyang Commercial Bank.

People familiar with the situation said the borrower has made small repayments totalling less than €10m, although lenders had attempted to negotiate a full repayment by the end of December 2018, which was earlier than scheduled.

When it obtained the first waiver, Huiyuan Juice had said in a stock exchange filing “the early repayment of the syndicated bank loan will not have any material adverse impact on the group’s financial condition or results of operation”.

Huiyuan Juice has neither met all of the conditions for the waivers nor those required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in its shares. The latter include conducting a forensic investigation into the intercompany loans and an independent internal control review, and publishing all outstanding financial results.