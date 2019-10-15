Financials
Hulic Reit, Inc.<3295 .T>-6 MTH results

Oct 15 (Reuters) 
Hulic Reit, Inc.        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                        　6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
           　  ended Aug 31, 2019    ended Feb 28, 2019     to Feb 29, 2020     to Aug 31, 2020
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                    9.14                8.94                9.45                9.50
                       (+2.2 pct )         (+10.4 pct )         (+3.5 pct )         (+0.5 pct )
  Net                         4.36                4.40                4.54                4.54
                       (-0.8 pct )          (+8.8 pct )         (+4.1 pct )         (+0.0 pct )
  Div                    3,487 yen           3,516 yen           3,460 yen           3,460 yen

