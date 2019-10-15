Hulic Reit, Inc.<3295 .T>-6 MTH results

Oct 15 (Reuters) Hulic Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2019 ended Feb 28, 2019 to Feb 29, 2020 to Aug 31, 2020 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 9.14 8.94 9.45 9.50 (+2.2 pct ) (+10.4 pct ) (+3.5 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) Net 4.36 4.40 4.54 4.54 (-0.8 pct ) (+8.8 pct ) (+4.1 pct ) (+0.0 pct ) Div 3,487 yen 3,516 yen 3,460 yen 3,460 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3295.T