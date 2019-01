Jan 23 (Reuters) - Video streaming service Hulu said on Wednesday it is dropping the price of its most popular monthly plan by $2 to $5.99, less than two weeks after bigger rival Netflix Inc hiked its rates by as much 18 percent in the United States.

Hulu, which is owned by Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Comcast and AT&T, will here keep its ad-free version at $11.99 per month.