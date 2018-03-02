FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 1:24 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

U.S. appeals court revises ERISA plan review standard, voids precedent

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday adopted a less deferential standard of review when considering appeals of benefits denials under employee benefit plans, overruling one of its precedents.

By an 8-6 vote, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said judges should review denials of coverage under ERISA plans that do not delegate discretionary authority to plan administrators“de novo,” or from scratch, regardless of whether the denials were based on legal or factual grounds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oArqzv

