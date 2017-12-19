FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2017 / 1:27 PM / in 4 hours

Kindred Healthcare to be bought by Humana, PE firms in $4.1 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc said on Tuesday it will be bought by health insurer Humana Inc and two private equity firms in a deal valued at $4.1 billion.

The home healthcare provider and hospice operator said its shareholders will receive $9 per share in cash for each share they own, representing a 4.7 percent premium over the stock’s Friday close.

TPG and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe are the private equity firms in the deal. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

