March 29, 2018 / 11:28 PM / 2 days ago

Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc is in early-stage talks with Humana Inc about developing closer ties, with the acquisition of Humana being discussed as one possibility, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Walmart approached Humana health insurance earlier this month and the deliberations are preliminary, one of the sources said. While the conversations have focused on new partnerships, an acquisition of Humana by Walmart is also something being discussed, the source added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Humana and Walmart did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Carl O’Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

