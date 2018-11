Nov 28 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc said on Wednesday that it expected membership in its prescription drug plans in 2019 to decline by 750,000 to 800,000, citing intense competition in the prescription drug market.

The company also said its “pricing discipline” was responsible for the decline and had initially estimated membership to fall by 500,000 members. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)