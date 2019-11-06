Company News
November 6, 2019 / 11:38 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Health insurer Humana posts 14% rise in third-quarter revenue

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say net income “rose”, not “fell”)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Humana Inc reported a 14% rise in third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, helped by higher sales in its business that sells government-backed Medicare Advantage health plans.

Net income rose to $689 million, or $5.14 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $644 million, or $4.65 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $16.24 billion from $14.21 billion. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

