Company News
February 6, 2019 / 11:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Health insurer Humana posts 7.4 pct rise in quarterly revenue

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a 7.4 percent rise in its fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more customers enrolled in its government-backed Medicare Advantage health plans.

Humana said its net income rose to $355 million, or $2.58 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $184 million, or $1.29 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $14.17 billion from $13.19 billion. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
