Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a 44% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher revenue from its Medicare business.

The company’s net income rose to $512 million, or $3.84 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $355 million, or $2.58 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $16.30 billion from $14.17 billion. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)