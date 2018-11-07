Company News
November 7, 2018

Health insurer Humana's quarterly profit rises 29 percent

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported a 29 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by its Medicare Advantage business that sells healthcare plans to people over age 65 and the disabled.

Humana said its net income rose to $644 million, or $4.65 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $499 million, or $3.44 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $14.21 billion from $13.28 billion last year. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

