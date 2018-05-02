Health insurer Humana's quarterly revenue rises about 4 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Humana Inc reported an about 4 percent rise first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as it enrolled more people for its Medicare Advantage business that sells healthcare plans to the elderly and the disabled.

Humana said its net income fell to $491 million, or $3.53 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.12 billion, or $7.49 per share, a year earlier.

The net income last year included a gain related to its terminated merger agreement with Aetna Inc.

Revenue rose to $14.28 billion from $13.76 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)