Humana says overhaul of drug rebate rule could raise premiums

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Health insurer Humana Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. government’s proposal to overhaul the drug rebate rule could raise premiums for the “broader population”.

The U.S. government last week proposed a rule to end a decades-old system of after-market discounts called rebates that pharmacy benefit managers receive from drugmakers.

“(The) issue is more around the impact on the customer, the broad customer who is going to see a premium increase and a meaningful one,” Chief Financial Officer Brian Kane said on a post-earnings call.

Chief Executive Officer Bruce Broussard said the proposed rule could raise the cost of drugs through insurance. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)