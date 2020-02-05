UPDATE 1-Health insurer Humana reports quarterly profit above estimates

(Adds details on full-year forecast)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Insurer Humana Inc on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates, benefiting from strength in its Medicare business that offers health plans to the elderly and disabled.

Sales from the company’s retail unit, which includes Medicare plans, rose 18.04% to $14.21 billion, as it added more members to its individual and group plans.

However, its consolidated benefit ratio, the percentage of premiums spent on claims, worsened to 86.6% in the quarter from 83.4% last year, missing consensus estimates of 85.68%.

The company said it expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of between $18.25 and $18.75. Analysts were expecting $18.63 per share.

Its net income rose to $512 million, or $3.84 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $355 million, or $2.58 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.28 per share, beating the average analysts’ estimate of $2.20 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 15.01% to $16.30 billion, above estimates of $16.19 billion. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)