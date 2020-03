BUDAPEST, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungarian telecommunications regulator NMHH has raised 128.5 billion forints ($399.07 million) in the sale of high-speed 5G mobile spectrum, the authority said on Thursday.

It said Britain’s Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom unit Magyar Telekom and Telenor, in which Hungary’s state-owned broadcast operator Antenna Hungaria owns a 25% stake, were awarded 5G frequencies in the tender. ($1 = 322 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs. Editing by Jane Merriman)