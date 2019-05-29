Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 29, 2019 / 9:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hungarian river boat capsizes on Danube, rescuers on scene -media

BUDAPEST, May 29 (Reuters) - A river boat used for tourism capsized in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday with dozens of people on board, and a rescue effort was underway, the state news agency MTI and other media reported.

The boat was moored near the Hungarian parliament building and reportedly was hit by a another tourist vessel, then turned over on the river, which has been flooding with strong currents following a rainstorm in Budapest.

Reuters could not immediately obtain verifiable information about possible victims, although Hungarian media speculated there might be several fatalities in the accident. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Grant McCool)

