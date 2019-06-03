Rescuers recover one body from wrecked tourist boat - state news agency

BUDAPEST, June 3 (Reuters) - South Korean and Hungarian divers have recovered a body from the wreck of a tourist boat which sank last week in Budapest, national news agency MTI said on Monday, citing the Hungarian counter-terrorism unit running the rescue.

Twenty-eight people are presumed dead in the accident - the worst river disaster in Hungary in more than half a century - when a pleasure boat carrying South Korean tourists capsized after crashing into a larger cruise ship. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Peter Graff)