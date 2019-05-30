Hungary arrests Ukrainian captain of cruise ship involved in fatal Danube crash

BUDAPEST, May 30 (Reuters) - Hungarian police late on Thursday said it had taken into custody the captain of a cruise ship involved in an accident on the Danube River in central Budapest that killed at least seven South Korean tourists on Wednesday.

The captain is a 64-year-old Ukrainian citizen identified as C. Yury, from Odessa, whose arrest was initiated for reckless misconduct in waterborne traffic leading to mass casualties, police said on its website. (Reporting by Marton Dunai, editing by G Crosse)