Emerging Markets

Hungarian gov't wants Budapest airport in state hands - PM's chief of staff

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: General view of the Ferenc Liszt airport's terminal 2A in Budapest,Hungary,29 March 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh/File Photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government wants to see Budapest Airport in state hands and considers Hungarian ownership a “matter of national security”, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff said on Thursday.

The government has submitted a non-binding offer to the shareholders of Budapest Airport to buy the airport, its operator AviAlliance GmbH told Reuters on Monday, adding it had not asked for the offer.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Kevin Liffey

