PM Orban says govt ready to help Audi to allow Hungarian plant run at full capacity

BUDAPEST, June 15 (Reuters) - Hungary is ready to give financial support to Audi to allow its Hungarian manufacturing plant to run at full capacity in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was reported as saying on Monday as he visited the plant.

“We have to fight for the Audi plant as well,” state news agency MTI cited Orban as saying. Orban said Audi was key to the Hungarian economy’s recovery from the adverse impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

MTI said Audi’s engine and car manufacturing plant in the western Hungarian city of Gyor returned to normal operation with three shifts on Monday. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)