UPDATE 1-Hungary's Budapest Bank joins MKB-Takarek merger as domestic banks grow

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s state-owned Budapest Bank will join a strategic alliance of MKB Bank and savings group Takarekbank (MTB), forming the country’s second-largest banking group, the banks said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The banks are “examining and preparing the framework for setting up a new, locally-owned banking group with significant market power”, they said, adding that the three lenders have combined assets of 5.8 trillion forints ($18.3 billion).

MKB and MTB announced merger talks earlier in May, to create the country’s second-largest bank and opening a new chapter in the shake-up of a banking system that has seen local players gain influence under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban has worked to reduce to under 50% the holdings of foreign investors in sectors including telecommunications, finance and energy.

The Prime Minister’s associate Lorinc Meszaros owns a 48.6% stake in MKB, according to an August 2018 filing.

Budapest Bank has a significant household and small business lending portfolio that fits the corporate and private banking clients of MKB and the savings bank clients of MTB, the lenders said.

The three banks will set up a joint holding company, Magyar Bankholding, led by MTB Chairman Jozsef Vida. MKB CEO Adam Balog, a former central banker, and Budapest Bank CEO Koppany Lelfai would sit on the board.

Hungary’s market leader is OTP Bank, central Europe’s largest independent lender, which is present in a dozen countries and had total assets of 21.9 trillion forints at the end of the first quarter.

OTP’s core Hungarian subsidiary alone is nearly twice the size of the post-merger trio with total assets of 10.5 trillion forints.

MKB enters the merger after a recently concluded European Union restructuring process. The government for years has sought a buyer for Budapest Bank, which it bought from General Electric for $700 million in 2015. ($1 = 317.2500 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)