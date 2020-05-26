Healthcare
Hungary's 2021 budget to target 2.9%/GDP deficit -minister

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s 2021 budget will target a deficit worth 2.9% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said when submitting the budget draft to parliament on Tuesday.

The targeted shortfall is slightly higher than a 2.7% of GDP deficit projected in Hungary’s euro convergence programme submitted to Brussels earlier this month, but would still be below the EU’s 3% of GDP fiscal ceiling.

Varga said the government would set aside 270 billion forints ($844.73 million) worth of reserves in the 2021 budget to tackle any unforeseen contingencies. ($1 = 319.63 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

