UPDATE 1-Hungary's 2021 budget to target 2.9%/GDP deficit -minister

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s 2021 budget will target a deficit worth 2.9% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said when submitting the budget draft to parliament on Tuesday.

The targeted shortfall is slightly higher than a 2.7% of GDP deficit projected in Hungary’s euro convergence programme submitted to Brussels but would still be below the EU’s 3% of GDP fiscal ceiling.

The government has raised this year’s budget deficit goal to 3.8% as the country tries to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to send the economy, which grew by 4.9% last year, into recession.

“The protection of jobs and the creation of jobs instead of those lost will be a priority,” Varga told an online news conference. He said the government would continue its family support programmes and raise pensions in the 2021 pre-election year.

The budget is based on a forecast the economy would grow by 4.8% next year.

Varga said the government would set aside reserves of 270 billion forints ($844.73 million) in the 2021 budget to tackle any unforeseen contingencies.

The size of reserves however, at just 0.5% of GDP, is lower than the 1% originally planned for 2020.

The budget estimates 2021 average inflation at around 3%, in line with the policy target of the Hungarian central bank, which meets on Tuesday to discuss policy. Economists polled by Reuters expect no change in key interest rates.

Varga said the 2021 budget draft was planned with an average exchange rate of 356.6 forints per euro, slightly weaker than the 353.8 level seen this year and also weaker than the forint’s current trading levels around the 350 mark. ($1 = 319.63 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Barbara Lewis)