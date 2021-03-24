Hungary banks face no systemic risk after loan moratorium expires -cbanker

BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s banks will face no systemic risk after a loan repayment moratorium for companies and retail borrowers expires later this year, central bank rate-setter Gyula Pleschinger said on Wednesday.

“When the moratorium expires, there will be players both in the corporate and the retail segment facing repayment difficulties, however, this will not be a substantial share,” he told an online forum. “The expiry of the moratorium will cause no systemic risk.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alex Richardson)