Hungary lenders should provide free bank transfers for retail clients -cbank

BUDAPEST, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank expects local lenders to provide retail accounts that allow an unlimited number of transfers without transaction fees, two central bank officials wrote in an article published on business news website portfolio.hu.

“The (National Bank of Hungary) handles this as a special priority and will use all tools at its disposal to achieve this objective,” Lajos Bartha and Lorant Varga wrote in an article.

A government tax on financial transactions is expected to raise 226 billion forints ($756.79 million) this year. ($1 = 298.63 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)