Hungary cbank offers to buy more longer-dated bonds from banks

BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has offered to buy additional amounts of the 2030/A, 2031/A and 2038/A government bond series from local lenders at its weekly tender on Tuesday.

The central bank did not specify the amount of bonds it would purchase as part of efforts to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Results will be announced at 1100 GMT.

The bank bought 79 billion forints ($243.8 million) worth of government bonds from local banks last week, including 50 billion worth of the same three series at the inaugural tender. ($1 = 324.03 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)