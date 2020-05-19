Hungary cbank offers to buy more longer-dated bonds from banks

BUDAPEST, May 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has offered to buy additional amounts of 2030/A and 2038/A government bonds, as well as the 2041/A series from local lenders at its weekly tender on Tuesday.

The central bank did not specify the amount of bonds it would purchase as part of efforts to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Results will be announced at 1100 GMT.

The bank had bought 119 billion forints ($367.81 million) worth of government bonds from local banks so far. ($1 = 323.54 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)