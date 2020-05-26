Hungary cbank offers to buy more longer-dated bonds from banks

BUDAPEST, May 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has offered to buy additional amounts of 2030/A and 2041/A government bonds from local lenders at its weekly tender on Tuesday.

The central bank did not specify the amount of bonds it would purchase as part of efforts to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Results will be announced at 1100 GMT.

The bank had bought 139 billion forints ($432.81 million) worth of government bonds from local banks so far, including 20 billion last week, the lowest amount since it launched the programme at the beginning of May. ($1 = 321.16 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)