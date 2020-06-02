Hungary cbank says will not buy any govt bonds this week

BUDAPEST, June 2 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will not buy any government bonds from local banks this week, it said on Tuesday, scrapping its weekly tender for the first time since launching the purchases last month .

The bank launched the tenders as part of efforts to shore up the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The bank had bought 139 billion forints ($446.60 million) worth of government bonds from local banks since it started the programme at the beginning of May. ($1 = 311.24 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)