Hungary cbank scales back bond buys at weekly tender

BUDAPEST, May 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank bought just 15 billion forints ($47.03 million) worth of government bonds from local banks on Tuesday , the lowest amount since launching its weekly debt purchase tenders two weeks ago.

The NBH launched the purchases to drive down longer-dated government debt yields.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) bought 10 billion forints of 2030/A bonds at an average yield of 1.84%, 2 billion forints worth of 2038/A bonds at 2.14% and 3 billion forints worth of 2041/A bonds at 2.37% average yield. ($1 = 318.95 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)