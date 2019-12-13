Hungary's central bank plans to extend corporate bond buying programme - sources

BUDAPEST, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank plans to extend the 300 billion forint ($989 million) programme to buy corporate bonds it launched in July, with a decision possibly as soon as Tuesday, two central bank sources said.

Central Europe’s most dovish central bank launched the bond purchases to improve the way its policies are transmitted to the economy and provide an alternative to bank financing, the main choice for companies in Hungary.

The bank started the purchases in September and has bought corporate bonds worth about 140 billion forints so far, according to the latest figures on its website.

It has bought bonds from 10 companies, including energy group MOL and construction company Cordia, but more than two dozen companies have signed up to be eligible for the programme so far.

Two central bank sources speaking on condition of anonymity said the bank was planning to extend the programme shortly, pending approval by the rate-setting Monetary Council, which meets next Tuesday to discuss interest rates.

One source said there was a “good chance” the programme would continue and a decision was due in the “not too distant future,” but it was unclear if the extension could be agreed as soon as next week.

Another source said that if the issue was put on the agenda of the panel, it could make the decision at Tuesday’s meeting, where no change is expected in rate policy, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Last month, the bank said the 300 billion forints allotted to the scheme could be exhausted by the start of next year due to strong demand, but did not say whether the programme would be extended with additional financing.

“If the funding is exhausted by the end of January, no one would want to run the risk of having any (bond) issuance being postponed because there is no funding available,” one of the sources said.

The central bank has said the programme was neutral with regard to its rate policy stance as it mops up the excess liquidity created with the bond purchases.