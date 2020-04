BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary will release capital buffers for systemically important banks as of July 1 to support lending activity, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The central bank said the measure would enable local banks to grant additional loans worth up to 4.5 trillion forints ($13.32 billion). ($1 = 337.8 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)