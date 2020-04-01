UPDATE 1-Hungary cbank waives capital buffers for key banks to support lending

(Adds detail)

BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary will waive capital buffers for systemically important banks as of July 1 to support lending activity, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The central bank’s latest measure to put a floor under collapsing economic activity came after a Hungarian business sentiment indicator nosedived as the coronavirus effect engulfed central Europe.

The Hungarian forint sank to a record low near 370 versus the euro on Wednesday, in what some analysts said was partly the result of the poor PMI reading and the central bank’s latest measures to boost forint liquidity.

The central bank said the release of the capital buffers - assets banks are obliged to hold as protection against insolvency - would allow local lenders to grant additional loans worth up to 4.5 trillion forints ($13.32 billion).

“The capital thus released will support the maintenance of banks’ lending activity and contribution to economic growth,” the central bank said.

It added that it would strongly monitor whether banks were devoting the funds to increased lending rather than dividend payments or other payouts.

Banks will be required to rebuild the capital buffers gradually over three years, beginning from 2022, the central bank said.

The measure affects Hungary’s OTP Bank, as well as units of Italian UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo , Austria’s Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen and Belgium’s KBC Group, among others.